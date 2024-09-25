Readers Write: Christian nationalism, the 2024 election, peatlands

This sort of mean and insulting rhetoric stirs up a lot Trump haters, some whom suffer mental problems. Too many angry liberals, some in positions of influence, can lead to dangerous notions like causing bodily harm to one’s political opponents. One of the worst and totally ignorant accusations is comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler. Not only is this vicious, baseless and dangerous, it is an insult to the memories of the millions of innocent people who died under Hitler’s Nazi regime. Most were Jews, women and children included, but there were also others. My grandmother, in her late 70s near the end of World War II, was an ethnic Hungarian living in Yugoslavia. She died of starvation under the Nazi occupation of her village. To compare any American politician — I don’t care what party they belong to — to Hitler is to display a total ignorance of world history. People are trying to come to America by the millions, legally and illegally. In Nazi Germany, people were trying to escape from Germany! Where is the comparison? And to call Trump a racist is to insult the millions of Black and Hispanic voters who voted for Trump and will vote for Trump in this election. Are they racist? Are the 70 million Americans who voted for Trump racist?