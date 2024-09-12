As Minnesota spends millions to restore peatlands, it sells mining rights for $12 an acre

The DNR has to balance its responsibility for protecting public peatlands and overseeing their restoration with its role in raising revenue by selling peat mining rights for royalties for the School Trust. But peat sales have only ever made up a sliver of its annual revenue. The School Trust earns the vast majority of its money, more than $35 million a year, from iron and taconite royalties and timber sales. Since 1980, peat leases have earned the fund an average of $43,000 a year, which would be enough to give each of the 510 school districts, academies and charter schools in the state about $84.