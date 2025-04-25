Audit finds 55-year lapse in DNR’s reporting of land inventory

The Department of Natural Resources does a good job selecting land to acquire, but the process takes too long and the agency has gone 55 years without the legislatively required reporting of an inventory of DNR-managed land, according to the Office of the Legislative Auditor.
The agency’s failure to publicly report its land holdings, as required under a law passed in the 1970s, garnered the most attention from lawmakers Friday when the office presented an evaluation of how well the agency complies with land acquisition processes and reporting requirements.
As part of the biennial inventory, the DNR is supposed to report on additional property the department wishes to acquire. Of Minnesota’s 51 million acres of land, the state controls 11% of it and DNR manages all but 1% of that slice.
“We accept the failure,‘’ DNR Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier told members of the Legislative Audit Commission. “I apologize that we’ve never done this before,‘’
Meier said the DNR wants the Legislature to repeal the law requiring the biennial inventory of state holdings because the information is publicly available in other formats.
His mea culpa didn’t sit well with several lawmakers. Meier, a long-time executive at DNR, said he never knew the requirement existed.
“It’s shocking that decade after decade after decade the DNR isn’t doing what it is required to do,‘’ said Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron.
Quam said it’s disappointing and disingenuous for the DNR to say that the biennial reporting requirement should be repealed because it would be an administrative burden to fulfill. On the other hand, Quam said, the agency is telling lawmakers the information is “already out there, you can find it.”