Readers Write: Outstate voters for Harris, Trump’s rambling

I am an outstate voter living in lake country, and I am voting for Kamala Harris. There are plenty of us around, but you wouldn’t know that by the election coverage and commentaries published that play off the rural/urban divide. In Harris, I see someone who has defended her fellow Americans her entire career and is actually the law-and-order candidate. She is truthful and direct. She is the only candidate who trusts women and supports personal freedom. There are many reasons to not vote for former President Donald Trump, including his fixed pattern of putting self-interest over others, the most recent being his lies and disinformation that caused chaos that hurt the victims of major hurricanes in his attempt at political gain. Trump has a pathological personality and character that is deeply flawed and unfit for the presidency of the United States, a constitutional republic where the Constitution and ideals it represents are to be defended and protected for all, not for the person sitting in the Oval Office. We already saw the Trump show, and it did not end well on Jan. 6, 2021. The country was in disarray in 2020 under Trump’s lack of leadership — that is why he lost the election. But Trump and some Republicans have tried to rewrite that history with a steady flow of disinformation. But there are many credible reasons to vote for Harris, not just against Trump.