Readers Write: Medicaid fraud scandals, Angie Craig, housing, Sandy Hook anniversary

I appreciated the article about my U.S. Rep. Angie Craig being a top pick for the next ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee (”Craig is on the shortlist to take top Dem spot on House Ag Committee,” Dec. 12). In a district divided among suburban, exurban and rural voters, Rep. Craig has convinced voters that she is the best choice for all of them, having won her most recent race by her largest margin yet. And I’ll tell you why — it is exactly what Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaii said about her: She listens to what people want. I have spoken with Rep. Craig about issues that matter to me and seen her in conversation with other constituents. Unlike most politicians, who are half listening to you as they scan the room to see who else is there to be greeted, Craig listens with both her ears, both her eyes and her whole heart. The other reason she deserves a leadership position is that Rep. Craig is in the top 2% of most bipartisan House members. She works with the other party to actually get things done for her constituents and the nation. I am lucky and proud to have Craig as my representative, and would love to see her talents and hard work further recognized in the House.