Readers Write: Medicaid fraud scandals, Angie Craig, housing, Sandy Hook anniversary

How does this keep happening?
I am gobsmacked after reading two Dec. 13 stories, one detailing the alleged Medicaid fraud scandal in autism treatment centers (”FBI raids two state autism centers,” front page), the other on Gov. Tim Walz’s comments on the issue (”Walz calls for tougher Medicaid fraud penalties as costs rise”). The first article states the Minnesota Department of Human Services began investigating Star Autism in 2022, and goes on to say the DHS referred the case to the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. In the second article, Walz blames state laws as being insufficient to cut off payments before a conviction.
But the state of Minnesota never charged anyone in the autism treatment case, or in the Feeding Our Future student meal fraud cases. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 47 defendants in the latter case; the autism case only came to light through the connections to Feeding Our Future unearthed by the FBI. Kudos to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, but why have no state charges been brought in the two-plus years since DHS began investigating and referred the case to the attorney general? What did Keith Ellison’s office do with these referrals? And why didn’t the attorney general investigate and charge fraud in the Feeding Our Future cases; why was it left to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office? Last I checked, fraud is illegal in all 50 states, as well as federally. It seems clear the state is not using all the tools at its disposal to deal with this type of criminal activity. Hundreds of millions of state and U.S. taxpayer dollars being siphoned off by crooks doesn’t get our attention? Again, as a longtime DFL supporter embarrassed by the national spotlight these scandals shine on Minnesota, I ask: Why?
Daniel Nassif, Minneapolis
Let me make sure I have this right: the DHS is once again facing a financial fraud fiasco, this time autism service providers. This is in addition to lax collection of money owed to the state from medical providers (“Medical bill collection lax at DHS, audit says,” Dec. 11). Where does it end?
Jon Wiersma, St. Paul
ANGIE CRAIG
A spotlight well deserved
I appreciated the article about my U.S. Rep. Angie Craig being a top pick for the next ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee (”Craig is on the shortlist to take top Dem spot on House Ag Committee,” Dec. 12). In a district divided among suburban, exurban and rural voters, Rep. Craig has convinced voters that she is the best choice for all of them, having won her most recent race by her largest margin yet. And I’ll tell you why — it is exactly what Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaii said about her: She listens to what people want. I have spoken with Rep. Craig about issues that matter to me and seen her in conversation with other constituents. Unlike most politicians, who are half listening to you as they scan the room to see who else is there to be greeted, Craig listens with both her ears, both her eyes and her whole heart. The other reason she deserves a leadership position is that Rep. Craig is in the top 2% of most bipartisan House members. She works with the other party to actually get things done for her constituents and the nation. I am lucky and proud to have Craig as my representative, and would love to see her talents and hard work further recognized in the House.
JoAnn Pasternack, Mendota Heights
HOUSING
In my backyard? Heck yes.
As someone who lives in a larger condo with my family in Minneapolis, I was thrilled to see the piece about the upcoming condo project in Linden Hills (“Minneapolis might soon approve the city’s largest condo project in half a decade,” StarTribune.com, Dec. 12). The folks that were interviewed clearly articulated that we need more homes of varying types for people at all stages of their lives — and how relatively few options there are today. I have no doubt that many people would choose condos or townhomes over single-family homes if only more options were available in their desired area. Today, many cities in Minnesota put onerous regulations and rules in place to make building homes like these unfeasible. All of our communities should allow for more home types to be built so that everyone can choose an age-appropriate, or life-stage-appropriate, place to live — without having to give up their community.
Anna Morrison Nelson, Minneapolis
The writer is board chair of Neighbors for More Neighbors.
GUN CONTROL
Years later, little has changed
Dec. 14 marks 12 years since the Sandy Hook massacre. Since then, the U.S. has seen numerous mass murders using firearms, including at schools, parades, churches and nightclubs. The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has taken center stage in the news. Missing from the analysis of his killing is any discussion regarding widespread, easy access to firearms. Gun lobby groups rightly say that we have many firearm regulations that are not enforced. We have thousands of careless gun owners bringing loaded handguns to airports in their carry-on luggage every year with minimal consequences. New evidence identifies the weapon used by the suspected murderer, Luigi Mangione, as a ghost gun. New York is one of fifteen states that currently regulate ghost guns. The Supreme Court has a pending case challenging the authority of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to regulate ghost gun kits. Rage and divisiveness will bring more guns into the public arena as the solution to perceived wrongs. This is the way we pay for 2A.
Michael Bennett, Eden Prairie
On Jan. 8, 2011, 9-year-old Christina Taylor Green lost her life in a mass shooting. The shooter, using a Glock semi-automatic pistol, emptied his high-capacity magazine in seconds, shooting 18 people and killing six. Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords was one of the severely injured victims. When the shooter attempted to swap in a fresh magazine, he dropped it and a bystander grabbed it, allowing others to subdue the shooter. Giffords’ husband Sen. Mark Kelly, testifying at a Senate hearing in 2013, provided shooting reconstruction information showing the first round struck Giffords and the 13th round killed 9-year-old Christina. Kelly contended that if the federal law that was in effect until 2004 banning high-capacity magazines greater than 10 rounds would have remained in effect, young Christina and many others would have survived.
The Glock used by this shooter did not use a “conversion switch” to convert it into a machine gun, as described in “State sues Glock over gun conversion switch” (front page, Dec. 13). However, high-capacity magazines in handguns as well as in assault rifles are unnecessary for most owners and certainly for hunters. Similar to Glock conversion switches, these magazines pose increased risks in mass shootings as well as street shootings. Fourteen states have laws restricting magazine size to reasonable limits.
Christina would have been 22 years old today.
Steven Knutson, St. Paul
In response to the brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson, health care organizations and insurance companies are closing campuses and adding unprecedented levels of security for their executives. All while our kids and their teachers face gun violence every day with little support or protection. According to CNN, there have been at least 81 school shootings in the United States so far this year, as of Dec. 6. Twenty-seven were on college campuses, and 54 were on K-12 school grounds. The incidents left 36 people dead and at least 109 other victims injured. I would rather see my money (health insurance premiums, taxes, etc.) going to protect our kids. And everyone would be safer if the United States had elected leaders who passed common-sense gun reform laws supported by the majority.
Char Mason, St. Paul
