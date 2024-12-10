Audit faults Minnesota for lax collection of $40M from nursing homes, medical providers

DHS pays billions of dollars each year to medical providers and long-term care facilities to care for low-income and disabled Minnesotans covered by the state’s Medical Assistance insurance program. Sometimes the agency discovers errors, such as when a provider overbills or claims to have provided services that it didn’t. In the case of existing providers, the state typically deducts the amount it pays in the future to make up the difference. But the audit found particular problems when the debts are owed by providers that have either closed or been sold.