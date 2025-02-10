Readers Write: House in session, BWCA mining, trans rights

So Rep. Pete Stauber, certainly motivated by What’s Best For The State and not the heady prospect of campaign loot from deep-pocket internationals, thinks the area around the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness should be opened to mining, never mind that the BWCA is a fragile national treasure and not something that can be “repaired” with fines, a couple of skimmers and floating booms (“Stauber renews bid for mining near BWCA," Feb. 7). Earthworks.org states that “A peer-reviewed study of the track record of water quality impacts from copper sulfide mines found severe impacts to drinking water aquifers, contamination of farmland, contamination and loss of fish and wildlife and their habitat, and risks to public health. In some cases, water quality impacts were so severe that acid mine drainage at the mine site will generate water pollution in perpetuity.”