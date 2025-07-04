Readers Write: Target and DEI, guns at the Capitol, funding charities, civics

Rob Doar, in his July 3 commentary “Mandatory screenings, metal detectors or gun bans at the Capitol? Be very careful with that,” is arguing that the Legislature should move very cautiously when considering banning firearms from the State Capitol. He speaks of First and Second Amendment rights and protecting “the essential freedoms that sustain our democracy.” Aside from the curious comment that prohibiting firearms would expose visitors to greater risk, I would suggest that the prohibiting of firearms at the Capitol is not a constitutional issue. The Constitution clearly states of the right to bear arms but I do not believe that it ever suggests, neither implicitly nor explicitly, that you can bear those arms wherever you want. Neither our freedoms nor our democracy will be threatened if the Legislature says “not here.”