Readers Write: Target and DEI, guns at the Capitol, funding charities, civics

Maybe “Target still doesn’t get DEI,” but neither does Nekima Levy Armstrong in her July 2 polemic against the company for having “quietly rolled back its DEI efforts” (“Target still doesn’t get DEI — or why we’re not shopping there,“ Strib Voices). In particular, the writer doesn’t understand how disconcerting many Americans find DEI — not because these Americans are cruel or spiteful, but because DEI is corrosive. It undermines the U.S. Constitution, equality under law and unity and strength in America. It’s alarming that Levy Armstrong, as a lawyer, seems to have not the least regard for the above nor for those outside her way or thinking and being.
Her commentary does not offer any evidence of bigotry or racism at Target — only squishy notions of “patriarchal patterns,” “cultural competence” and some favored groups feeling “unsafe, unseen and unwelcome.” And perhaps most significantly, “the erasure of [Levy Armstrong and other organizers’] work.”
In truth, it doesn’t matter what Target or any other entity does in the name of “reparative” action. Not a “$300,000 donation” to a DEI-friendly organization, not “having people of color in its C-suite,” not a pledge to commit “$2.1 billion toward that effort.” Target hired out-of-state Black male ministers and thereby “erased Black women’s leadership.” In fact, nothing will ever satisfy rebels without a cause like her.
Target at some point forgot that it is a commercial, not political, interest, and now its survival may depend on this absurdity.
Mary Riley, Mendota Heights
