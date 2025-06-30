Ramstad: Beyond cuts to government aid, Trump’s big bill in Congress would harm charities

President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, facing its make-or-break moment right now in the Senate, may lift economic growth. First, it will hurt people.
The best thing that can be said about the bill is that it might boost the nation’s economic growth by incentivizing businesses to expand and take greater risks. The most generous estimate not produced by the White House is 1 percentage point of new annual growth.
But it will explode the nation’s debt and worsen the lives of tens of millions of Americans, most directly through cuts to Medicaid. It’s a bad tradeoff, and that’s coming from someone who regularly promotes the virtues of economic growth in this column.
Overlooked in most media coverage of the bill — and at nearly 1,000 pages, there’s a lot being overlooked — Congress will make it harder for the nation’s charities and foundations to raise money to help people.
Both the House and Senate versions of the bill change the deduction that businesses get for contributing money to charities. They would require businesses to give away at least 1% of their taxable income to be eligible for a charitable deduction.
Most businesses, especially small ones, do not meet that 1% threshold. With a tax incentive wiped out, some businesses will reduce their giving.
Meanwhile, the House version of the bill seeks considerably more revenue for the government from private foundations, which are taxed on their investment income.
Foundations with less than $50 million in assets would stay at the current tax level of 1.39% on investment gains. But it would rise sharply for larger foundations, hitting 5% for foundations with assets between $250 million and $5 billion. Minnesota has about 20 foundations that size.