Nekima Levy Armstrong: Target still doesn’t get DEI — or why we’re not shopping there

As Target faces declining sales, internal confusion and the impending retirement of CEO Brian Cornell, one truth stands out: Target still doesn’t get it.
A June 29 Star Tribune article (“Target faces serious challenges as CEO Cornell’s retirement nears”) outlined issues ranging from inflation-driven consumer shifts to investor skepticism and political blowback. But what it failed to confront — and what Target continues to sidestep — is the depth of disgust and disillusionment among Black communities and our allies who once believed in the brand’s commitment to racial equity. The truth is, Target’s wounds are self-inflicted.
After George Floyd’s murder in 2020, Target publicly pledged to advance racial equity and committed $2.1 billion toward that effort. The company promised to:
- Increase the number of Black-owned brands on its shelves.
- Improve the shopping experience for Black customers.
- Expand supplier diversity.
- Promote and hire more Black employees into leadership roles.
These pledges were presented as a long-term investment in justice and inclusion — but years later, much of that commitment remains unfulfilled and unaccounted for.
Even worse, in response to pressure from the Trump administration and far-right forces, Target has quietly rolled back its DEI efforts, pulled inclusive displays from shelves and aligned itself with the very forces attacking democracy and racial progress.
Let’s be clear: Donald Trump’s presidential administration has fueled police militarization, attacked immigrant families through cruel deportation practices and threats to birthright citizenship, launched full-scale assaults on women’s health and reproductive justice, and emboldened white supremacists. He is actively unraveling civil rights protections — rolling back decades of progress. That is who Target has chosen to align itself with — and in doing so, the company has betrayed millions.