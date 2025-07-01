Nekima Levy Armstrong: Target still doesn’t get DEI — or why we’re not shopping there

Instead of engaging the Black organizers in the Twin Cities who launched the national Target boycott on Feb. 1, 2025 — right in front of Target’s global headquarters in downtown Minneapolis — Target held a private meeting with the Rev. Al Sharpton and also recently gave a $300,000 donation to the National Baptist Convention (NBC) — a move many view as a payoff, not a partnership. Neither Sharpton nor the NBC has been involved in organizing the boycott. That meeting was not just a slap in the face. It was an erasure of our leadership and our work.