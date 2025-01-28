Trump order prevents transgender Minnesotans from changing identifiers on passports

A transgender man from South St. Paul described his own experience in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune. The man, who was granted anonymity in response to his personal safety concerns. When he approached the counter to apply for a new passport last week in downtown Minneapolis, the man said, the clerk paused, then went back to his supervisor after noticing that the application requested a gender marker change. The 57-year-old had transitioned from female to male four years ago, he said, and needed to update his expired passport for an upcoming trip to Canada.