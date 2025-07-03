Readers Write: Fourth of July heroes, presidential power, motorcycles

•••
When the Fourth of July rolls around, my dad is always on my mind. He was one of President Donald Trump’s “suckers” and “losers.” Suffice it to say, a textbook coward has no business saying anything about a man who was one of the first medics to land on Utah Beach, froze his fingers and toes in the Battle of the Bulge and helped to liberate two concentration camps.
What’s more, my dad displayed his courage and a presence of mind under duress from an early age. He never bragged — or even shared this particular story — but when he was about 12 and one of his little brothers was about 5, they were out exploring one day around their home in Eau Claire, Wis. They were happily walking along a railroad track and had ventured out on a trestle when a train suddenly came into view and was bearing down on them. Since they did not have time to exit either end of the trestle, my dad proceeded to do the unthinkable. He told his little brother to lie down on the tracks and, as big brother, he lay down on top of him. Amazingly enough, the trained passed over them, leaving them shaken but unharmed. In addition to his obvious qualities of character, my dad went on to be a wonderful father and grandfather.
As for my uncle, who told this story at a family reunion when my dad was about 80 years old, he went on to serve as a superintendent of schools in the same Michigan school district for over 40 years, positively touching countless lives. I’d never heard this story until my uncle shared it with our family. Now, I ask you, if Trump was actually capable of such selfless courage, displayed without pause in the spur of the moment, how many hundreds of times would he have told that story in his narcissistic, self-aggrandizing and ponderous tone? Going forward, as we honor and celebrate the Fourth of July, let’s keep the true heroes — Trump’s “suckers” and “losers” — front of mind and, of course, in our hearts.
Dan Haugen, Plymouth

This Fourth of July, I want to be a patriotic American, but I struggle to understand how that’s possible. These are fractious times for our country, and I’m filled with sadness, anger, confusion and shame. How can I be a patriot when the future of our country seems so bleak?