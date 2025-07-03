Readers Write: Fourth of July heroes, presidential power, motorcycles

What’s more, my dad displayed his courage and a presence of mind under duress from an early age. He never bragged — or even shared this particular story — but when he was about 12 and one of his little brothers was about 5, they were out exploring one day around their home in Eau Claire, Wis. They were happily walking along a railroad track and had ventured out on a trestle when a train suddenly came into view and was bearing down on them. Since they did not have time to exit either end of the trestle, my dad proceeded to do the unthinkable. He told his little brother to lie down on the tracks and, as big brother, he lay down on top of him. Amazingly enough, the trained passed over them, leaving them shaken but unharmed. In addition to his obvious qualities of character, my dad went on to be a wonderful father and grandfather.