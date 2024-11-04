Readers Write: Free student breakfasts, paying it forward (maybe), Cedar Lake, polarization

I had to reread this article to believe this is really happening. This is a very illogical way to help struggling young parents, although I’m sure that Target and Walmart love it. If helping needy parents is the goal, why not instead give money or gift cards to nonprofits that work with parents in need? They are easy to find (think food shelves, nonprofit clothing stores, churches, social service organizations, etc.) and they will make sure the financial help gets to the parents who need it, not just a random person who buys diapers or wants a silver clutch bag to go with their new dress and doesn’t really need help. No one needs a silver clutch bag. If that hypothetical young mom actually gave up a silver clutch bag in order to afford diapers, good for her. That’s what parents do and should do. That is not a real hardship.