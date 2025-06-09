Readers Write: Downtown Minneapolis, authoritarianism, Gaza, wildfires, foreign policy coverage

•••
DOWNTOWN MINNEAPOLIS
Kudos to David Feehan and Carol Becker for taking a stab at fixing downtown. (“To save downtown Minneapolis, we need more than doors,” June 7, a counterpoint to Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Eric Roper’s recent collection of thoughts about Nicollet Mall). Their solution to what ails downtown is to attract people with “Fun, unique experiences that bring joy.” Unfortunately, it’s just a new version of “how to draw people downtown.” They mention that 60,000 people live downtown, more than the populations of Edina or Minnetonka. How about in addition to attracting people downtown, we activate the suburb-sized population that is already here?
First, downtown needs retail and services that cater to us residents. We all need haircuts. Pre-COVID there were two Great Clips and a Juut salon that I frequented; now I need to leave downtown for those services. We all buy groceries. We’re blessed with a Lunds, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, but they are higher-end or specialty grocery stores. How about opening a Cub or Hy-Vee downtown? Cub has a store in an apartment building in south Minneapolis, so I know the chain is capable of operating in an urban setting. We all need everyday items. Why not have a Home Depot? I visited one in a densely populated neighborhood in Chicago, so I know it can be done. All that’s needed is a contiguous large space with underground parking for those bulky items. I’m looking at you, City Center.
Second, retailers and service providers need a change of perspective. Catering to the 9-5 crowd is so yesterday. Those office workers are never coming back in full force. I dropped off my watch for a battery change around noon at a skyway level store in Gaviidae Common. When I returned at 2 p.m., almost all the stores were closed (they are all closed on weekends). Maybe they should look beyond the barely existent office workers and attract the 60,000 residents right in their backyard by being open when residents want to shop. The Chipotle on Nicollet Mall near my condo is closed on Sunday. Believe it or not, downtown residents eat on the weekends.
Attracting people downtown will help it thrive, but people who just visit downtown come and go. We residents are here 24/7 and have massive potential to enliven downtown, if only retailers and service providers recognize that potential by providing for our everyday needs.
Steve Millikan, Minneapolis
