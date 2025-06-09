Readers Write: Downtown Minneapolis, authoritarianism, Gaza, wildfires, foreign policy coverage

First, downtown needs retail and services that cater to us residents. We all need haircuts. Pre-COVID there were two Great Clips and a Juut salon that I frequented; now I need to leave downtown for those services. We all buy groceries. We’re blessed with a Lunds, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, but they are higher-end or specialty grocery stores. How about opening a Cub or Hy-Vee downtown? Cub has a store in an apartment building in south Minneapolis, so I know the chain is capable of operating in an urban setting. We all need everyday items. Why not have a Home Depot? I visited one in a densely populated neighborhood in Chicago, so I know it can be done. All that’s needed is a contiguous large space with underground parking for those bulky items. I’m looking at you, City Center.