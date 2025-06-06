Rash: At home, Jake Sullivan reflects on events abroad

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Before addressing a capacity crowd at a Humphrey School event on Thursday, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser in the Biden administration, spoke to some students from Minneapolis’ Southwest High School, Sullivan’s alma mater (along with Yale and Oxford). One of them, rising senior Keira Dahlquist, said “it was inspiring to see someone who had started at a similar place that I have go on to such heights.”
Or depths, as Sullivan described his tenure contending with concurrent crises in the Mideast, Eastern Europe and East Asia.
“I think every national security adviser, after they leave, will say that their time in the seat was the most difficult, most challenging, most pressurized, most consequential time,” Sullivan told the moderator, Professor Larry Jacobs.
“But in my case, it’s actually true,” Sullivan joked, in a respite of levity amid the leaden international scene he described.
Indeed, it may have been — and remains so in the first tumultuous months of the Trump administration. In his Humphrey School appearance and in an interview beforehand, Sullivan pondered this profound era of international — and even national — challenges.
Ukraine’s recent drone attack on military assets deep inside Russia, Sullivan told me, was a “really remarkable display of inventiveness, of resilience, of, frankly, operational and tactical skill that was an 11 out of 10 on a scale of impressiveness.”