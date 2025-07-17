Readers Write: Minneapolis spending, extreme rain, Epstein files, ICE

In the late 1960s, the predecessor to the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provided funds for a project here in the Twin Cities to study rainfall/runoff and its impacts on combined sewer overflows (CSOs) on the receiving waters, in particular the Mississippi River. (We knew there was spatial variation in rainfall prior to the start of the study.) As part of this project a network of multiple precipitation gauges were installed and monitored throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area. From this project, we learned that the intensity of precipitation varied significantly across the metropolitan area. The variations we hear about today are not anything new; they existed over 50 years ago here in the Twin Cities and most likely elsewhere. As a result, the “gully-washers” we have heard about recently in Texas, New Jersey, New York, etc., are not necessarily related to climate change, etc.! These have been a fact of life for those who design and maintain our stormwater facilities for many years.