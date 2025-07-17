Readers Write: Minneapolis spending, extreme rain, Epstein files, ICE

•••
Minneapolis municipal elected officials should be mindful of any action they take making the city a uniquely costly and complicated place to live and do business (“Mpls. seeks new taxes on city’s wealthiest,” July 12). This happens quite often, especially in recent years. So Minneapolis is already on an island in comparison to surrounding cities, and the degree to which that is true and compounds matters to our future vitality. To put this problem on steroids, I can’t imagine a more harmful, one-of-a-kind policy than a Minneapolis-only income tax, an idea now apparently under consideration in response to budget challenges facing every local government in the state.
With city property taxes already high, here’s an alternative way to think about this issue: Focus on the spending side of the budget equation. Don’t assume every current line item plus inflation needs to be supported by additional revenue, either higher-yet property taxes or a new source unique to Minneapolis. I have watched budget decisions at City Hall over the past few years, and this is fertile ground to explore.
Steve Cramer, Minneapolis
The writer is a former Ward 11 Minneapolis City Council member and retired president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.
Tax the rich! Great idea. The most mobile portion of the state population will simply move to Florida or Texas for six months and a day and you will lose all their tax revenue. We have an unregulated spending problem with a lack of oversight that needs attending to. This state has not significantly grown in population in the last 20 years, which may have reduced the problem or may have not. Increasing corporations’ taxes will have the same result. They will find greener pastures. Why not ask Gov. Tim Walz what he has done with the $17 billion surplus?