Readers Write: Fixing our government, defeating Republicans, tariffs, the Minnesota flag

On July 14, David Lebedoff commented that the problem bedeviling our democracy is the primary system we use to select the people who represent us. His hoped-for solution was some undefined action by the Supreme Court (“A funny thing happened on the road of democracy,” Strib Voices).
Here’s another thought: Instead of dumping the hacks, why not just require a certain percentage of legislators who are not members of the party in power to vote in favor of a bill in order for it to become law? So, for example, if the House were majority Republican, 10% of Democrats, Democratic Socialists, Left-Handed Vegans, etc., as a block, would have to vote in favor of any House bill before it could become law. The same process would be required on the Senate side.
For such a system to apply to state legislatures, changes would be required to state constitutions, which can usually be accomplished by citizen initiatives. To apply federally, it would require a U.S. constitutional amendment, but even that would be easier than overcoming all the election-slanting mechanisms bemoaned by Lebedoff. Also, there would have to be additional provisions to prevent gaming the system, such as using the party affiliations existing at the last elections, not any party switches since then, and also barring from voting with the out-of-power block any person who caucused with the majority party since the last election for him/her.
The result would be Lebedoff’s ultimately desired outcome — more representative laws, even without the intermediate step of more representative lawmakers.
Harry Roberts, Oronoco, Minn.
