Readers Write: Fixing our government, defeating Republicans, tariffs, the Minnesota flag

For such a system to apply to state legislatures, changes would be required to state constitutions, which can usually be accomplished by citizen initiatives. To apply federally, it would require a U.S. constitutional amendment, but even that would be easier than overcoming all the election-slanting mechanisms bemoaned by Lebedoff. Also, there would have to be additional provisions to prevent gaming the system, such as using the party affiliations existing at the last elections, not any party switches since then, and also barring from voting with the out-of-power block any person who caucused with the majority party since the last election for him/her.