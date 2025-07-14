Opinion | A funny thing happened on the road of democracy

That may have been the high point, but in every case the nominee had to run against the candidate of a rival party, chosen in much the same way. And what way was that? It didn’t always smell right, but the one ingredient in every stew was always the need to win the general election. You couldn’t promote your platform or your nephews unless you got elected. So compromise was needed. In choosing the candidate you had to consider the voters. Most movement, therefore, tended toward the center.