Opinion | A funny thing happened on the road of democracy

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Every year on the Fourth of July many start the day with the full-page reprint of the Declaration of Independence published by the New York Times.
This year, Jefferson had a lot of competition. You could read that children were being slaughtered by Putin’s bombs in Kyiv, or that the socialist winner of the mayoral primary may be the wave of the future. Many read no further.
The country is captured and fractured by loonies.
Most people, those who you see in the street or don’t see because they’re at work or with their families, are just fine. What we used to call normal before the political system was not. The people of this country are not the problem, but those who claim or seek to represent them are beyond parody or belief. Did they arrive by spaceship?
No, the real problem is so simple that it’s ignored.
It’s like a house burning down because one wire was defective. The broken wire is our political system — the rules by which some candidates are able to be the only names on the ballot. When every choice is bad, voting seems pointless.