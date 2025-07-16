Readers Write: Copper mining, the value of rain gardens, hyperbolic political rhetoric, James Lileks

•••
The U.S. is a net exporter of copper ore and concentrates. We do not need to mine more copper (“Why Minnesotans need to pay attention to copper tariffs,” Strib Voices, July 15). What we do need is more refining capability. Instead of beating the drum for more mining, especially in the environmentally sensitive giant wet sponge of northeastern Minnesota, we should be building our refining capability so we no longer need to buy back our copper as imported metal.
The one sensible thing coming out of Washington, D.C., is the decision to stop minting copper-plated cent coins, saving 220 tons of copper every year for higher uses than weighing down penny jars in U.S. households. 220 tons works out to 440,000 pounds of copper saved each year.
The assay of NorthMet (formerly PolyMet) holdings is not a rich one, being only 0.26% copper, while Arizona ores yield four times as much. According to Friends of the Boundary Waters, the mine would, on average, “need to pulverize 266 pounds of rock to produce one pound of copper.”
The answer is not mining more ore, which we are unable to refine. The answer is to build refining capacity for the ore we are now exporting for refinement.
Thomas Koehler, Two Harbors, Minn.
•••