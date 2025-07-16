Readers Write: Copper mining, the value of rain gardens, hyperbolic political rhetoric, James Lileks

I just wanted to thank James Lileks for finding the humor even in the scary things (“What I learned being carjacked,” Strib Voices, July 15). As a fellow carjacking victim, I recognized a lot of my own experience in his — the seemingly innocuous time and place, the immense kindness of strangers, even the idiocy (I, too, fruitlessly held on and was dragged). Of course, experiences like this should never be taken lightly, and I do not envy him the unpredictable and infuriating bouts of PTSD that tend to come with these sorts of things. But his lighthearted take reminds me that camaraderie comes in many, many forms. For my part, I am glad to have it.