Opinion | Why Minnesotans need to pay attention to copper tariffs

We know we need copper, but where do we get it from? Currently, copper supply chains are dominated by foreign powers, especially China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. So we are dependent on foreign nations with long histories of humanitarian and environmental abuses to access an important material that we as Americans and Minnesotans access every day. Yet, here in Minnesota, we have an abundance of undeveloped copper. We are fortunate to be able to mine in a way that protects the environment and ensures respect for workers and communities. Mining companies in our state are held accountable — unlike other places in the world — including undergoing inspections, community and regulatory oversight, and legal recourse for worker mistreatment. We have stringent environmental standards and regulatory agencies that take their jobs seriously to protect the environment. It might be unpleasant to think about when plugging in our electric vehicle, but choosing not to mine here doesn’t stop mining, it just outsources it to places where workers risk death and danger with no protections. We can’t wash our hands of that reality.