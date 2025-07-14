James Lileks: What I learned being carjacked

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
On a lovely sunny Tuesday in July, I got carjacked. You’re probably wondering when and where. Everyone wants to hear “3 a.m., at the intersection of Crime Street and Felon Avenue,” because, well, c’mon, guy, that’s kinda on you. But no. Southwest Minneapolis, by the creek, in my driveway, at 1:49 p.m.
Here are six things I learned.
1) Hey, I’m an idiot. I was dragged down the street by my car, which was a consequence of my decision to hang on to the door frame and punch the driver until he rethought the trajectory of his life. This was unsuccessful. I finally let go, did a few barrel rolls, and watched my glasses fly up in the air, twirling like a trapeze artist. Within 40 seconds I had lost a car, some skin in five locations and a tablespoon of blood. On the other hand, I was really impressed with my car’s acceleration. Better pick-up than I’d thought.
Of course you spring to your feet and get out your phone to call the cops — alas, it was in the car, along with my laptop. But no change in the cup holders! Hah. No bonus largesse for these guys.
2) You may, to your surprise, quote the former governor of Minnesota. After the event I ran inside to use my wife’s phone for 911, since mine was now hurtling away in the possession of a weed-reeking miscreant. My wife wanted to stanch the blood, but I was tracking my stolen devices on my computer, and I’m pretty sure I quoted Jesse Ventura’s iconic line from the movie “Predator”: “I don’t have time to bleed.”
Jesse actually said “I ain’t got time to bleed,” but I am not the kind of fellow who can pull off “ain’t” with any authenticity. I may actually have said “Given the pressing needs of the situation, I am hard-pressed to find the time to concern myself with exsanguination,” in a faintly bored, amused way. I’d like to think I did.