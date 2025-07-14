James Lileks: What I learned being carjacked

5) The impound lot staff has a rhino hide when it comes to the public, and you can’t blame them. Everyone who comes in is mad. But it’s not as if the impound staff stole your car. It’s not as if they made you park under the sign that said “No Parking.” Smile and be nice, and they will be nice in return. (Eventually.) I wasn’t pleased that I had to pay to get my property back. When I sighed about the bill, the lady behind the counter did not say “I share your sense of injustice. In this fallen world where so many slights are sloughed off by an indifferent government, I’m going to take a stand. I am waiving that fee.”