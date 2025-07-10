Readers Write: The judiciary, Walz’s re-election, political rhetoric, Brazil, U athletes

And second, she reasons that it is right that judges of a specific political persuasion were elected and their political beliefs guided their decision. This leads to the conclusion that a politicized judiciary is good. However, when the shoe is on the other foot, I doubt she believes that Republicans stacking the Supreme Court with judges of a particular persuasion is good for the country. In my opinion, we need judges who make decisions based on the law and the Constitution and who do so in an apolitical manner. Unfortunately, judicial elections or appointments/approvals by the executive and legislative branches do not lead to an unbiased judiciary when party is placed above country. I am not sure the best method to appoint judges, but our country direly needs a fair and unbiased judiciary, not one that makes up rationales to allow the executive and legislative branches to operate without regard to the Constitution.