Vang: How Wisconsin voters reclaimed abortion rights

The court’s decision is more than symbolic. It restores access to abortion services in Wisconsin and reinforces the idea that a handful of politicians from the 1800s cannot dictate the rights of women and people who become pregnant in 2025. The 1849 law was written in a time when women had no voice in the political system — no right to vote, to run for office or to challenge the law. To cling to it now, as some still wish to do, is to declare that modern lives should be governed by obsolete, patriarchal logic.