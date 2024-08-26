Readers Write: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, the Minnesota flag, newspapers

What has happened to civility in public discourse that respects all people regardless of their words or behavior? Can’t they stick to criticizing the policies and programs of their opponent without denigrating him? The two-party monopoly is a major cause of the extreme polarization we face today. The parties have to protect and defend themselves in order to maintain their position in the monopoly and make sure their candidates are elected. The good of the party takes precedence over other priorities. Unfortunately our media outlets reinforce this system in their relentless focus on the “horse race” and the polls. So it is no surprise that the Democratic Party has devolved and gotten into the mudslinging contest with the former president. I am saddened by this development and see no end to it as the unseemly attacks from the Democratic National Convention confirm. Maybe now, after the convention, they can stick to the issues, listen to the needs of the people and leave the insults behind. I can hope.