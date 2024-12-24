Readers Write: Christmas reflections and wishes

The lights of Diwali are said to symbolize the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance. They are an embodiment of traditions from the epic Hindu scriptures. Adapted from Diwali, the floating orbs of Loy Krathong honor the waters and riverways they float upon and can symbolize a hope of renewal and, in the Buddhist tradition, the letting go of negative emotions. My Christian faith holds that a light came into this world on that starlit night so long ago. A virgin gave birth to a child who was destined to fulfill the prophecy of scriptures passed on through generations of faithful. He was the word made flesh and the way to the light of eternal love.