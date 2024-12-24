Readers Write: Christmas reflections and wishes
On lights, faith and the life beyond.
•••
In the darkness and solitude of a cold winter’s night, I ponder the twinkling lights on a single tree. Like the festive lights of Diwali and the floating orbs of the Thai Loy Krathong celebrations I have seen, this tree adorned with bright twinkling lights gives me hope. It’s a touchpoint for my Christian faith and a belief that many years ago, under a twinkling starlit night, a new hope was born into this world — hope that a life energized by an eternal love could bring people together and extend beyond the bounds of this world.
I’ve thought more about life beyond the bounds of this world in the days since my brother’s passing. The testimony of those who knew him are what remain of his life here. But I believe the good he did goes on, and his essence continues in spirit. Many others who have lost loved ones have similar beliefs that their spirit continues on and is reborn into a new life.
The lights of Diwali are said to symbolize the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance. They are an embodiment of traditions from the epic Hindu scriptures. Adapted from Diwali, the floating orbs of Loy Krathong honor the waters and riverways they float upon and can symbolize a hope of renewal and, in the Buddhist tradition, the letting go of negative emotions. My Christian faith holds that a light came into this world on that starlit night so long ago. A virgin gave birth to a child who was destined to fulfill the prophecy of scriptures passed on through generations of faithful. He was the word made flesh and the way to the light of eternal love.
Islam also recognizes the virgin birth, and many of my Muslim friends celebrate Christmas traditions. In the lights of the tree before me, I imagine the twinkling starlight of a night long ago and the star that brought magi together with those who had gathered to celebrate a new light that would banish darkness and bring hope and good will to all. We need that light in the world today. This is why I celebrate Christmas, and try to live the Christmas spirit every day.
Tim Montgomery, St. Paul
•••
Kudos to John Rash for his timely reminder that, in the midst of the world’s darkness, we would be wise to seek the light (“The solstice, Christmas and Hanukkah align for more light,” Strib Voices, Dec. 21). Rash notes that such encouragement is not only religious in nature, it’s also secular: “the need for light amid dark times is a key component of the global, national and local news narrative,” he writes. Indeed, this is the time of year when people of all faiths celebrate and affirm that the elements of light — hope, friendship, compassion and love — will have the final say.
Perhaps that’s what Robert Frost had in mind when he concluded his poem “Take Something Like a Star” with these words:
“So when at times the mob is swayed / To carry praise or blame too far, / We may take something like a star / To stay our minds on and be staid.”
Alan Bray, St. Peter, Minn.
•••
On Nov. 24, we attended the Cambridge-Isanti High School presentation of “White Christmas.” This spectacular event was produced and directed by Aaron Knudsvig, who was supported by an amazing technical crew. The student cast was outstanding.
We recently moved back to Minnesota after 44 years of living in other parts of the country. This event reminded us what important use the state, counties and localities make of tax dollars. Projects like this nurture the creativity of our young people and also develop their discipline, commitment to common goals and interpersonal skills. Not all of these students will have theater careers, but they will possess critical skills in any field. This indicates a deeper understanding of education that, sadly, is missing in too many parts of our country.
Congratulations to Cambridge-Isanti and the parents of the talented performers. We all know that “Minnesota Nice” begins at home. It was a joy to see it raised to even a higher level through the efforts of these remarkable young people. These productions throughout the state deserve our support and promise a marvelous respite from whatever your troubles may be.
Mary Ellen Dial, Prior Lake
WISH LISTS
All I want is a competent candidate
My Christmas wish list includes identifying an electable U.S. Senate candidate in early 2025 who will take on Sen. Tina Smith in 2026. In Minnesota we Republicans have done a poor job of identifying candidates who have even a chance to win statewide races.
Montana identified Tim Sheehy, Ohio Bernie Moreno and Pennsylvania Dave McCormick. Losing Senate candidates Mike Rogers of Michigan, Sam Brown of Nevada and Eric Hovde of Wisconsin were all accomplished individuals in the private sector or military who were supported by large donors. All lost by only slim margins.
Here in Minnesota? A train wreck. The 2024 U.S. Senate race was an embarrassing failure for the Republican Party. Where are the Moreno, McCormick, Sheehy, JD Vance types in Minnesota? They have got to be here. Our 2024 candidate was not in their league.
Folks may criticize the need for a “rich” and accomplished candidate, but large donors will look to a candidate who has a history of success, talent and individual sacrifice to gauge if they will donate to that candidate. You need those large donors. Significant success prior to being a candidate matters. The left ignored our endorsed candidate as a non-factor. So did donors. That is embarrassing.
It’s time to find that CEO type, that successful entrepreneur, larger-than-life personality that mirrors the records of competitive candidates from the other states. This is my Christmas wish for early 2025. Our 2024 candidate cannot be our 2026 candidate.
Brian Skon, St. Michael, Minn.
•••
I just finished watching “It’s a Wonderful Life,” my favorite Christmas movie. The protagonist, George Bailey, reluctantly takes over his father’s building and loan business instead of following his dreams of fame and adventure. He realizes it is up to him to keep the town from being taken over from the wealthiest man in town, Mr. Potter, who puts his greed above people’s livelihoods. Facing the aftermath of this year’s election in which more than $15 billion was spent on campaigns, mostly by corporations and billionaires, I can’t help but feel we are facing this same situation in real time today.
We need more George Baileys willing to fight the system. It may seem overwhelming this time of year, but as in the case of the movie when the town’s people come together to bail Bailey out of a financial crisis, when we all give a little it can add up to a whole lot.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., reintroduced an amendment last year to overturn the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC decision, which allowed for unlimited campaign donations and enabled those with the most money and power to greatly influence elections and thus our lives. Call and/or write to your elected officials to support The Democracy for All Amendment. Spread the word to your friends and neighbors across the country. When people come together, they can accomplish great things.
As the angel, Clarence, reminds Bailey at the end of the film, “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.”
Patricia McCabe, Mahtomedi