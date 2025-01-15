Readers Write: Chaos in the House, Hegseth hearing, Vikings’ loss

After reading various articles and differing views on the election in House District 54A, I do have a question. The argument for having a new election is because 20 voters were disenfranchised. That is a fair point. But what about those voters on Nov. 5 who will have died since that election? They do not have the option of recasting their ballot. Won’t their votes be disenfranchised? I’m going to make a guess and say that there will be more than 20 who have since passed away. Plus, there is the issue of newly eligible voters. There will be a fair share of those also, I hope. But why do they get a say in this Legislature when their associates in all the other districts have to wait until 2026? A mistake was made in District 54A and it was caught — good. Unfortunately, there will always be mistakes that will benefit one side or the other. In the past, it was noted, hopefully fixed and then life moved on. Move on and get to work.