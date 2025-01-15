Readers Write: Chaos in the House, Hegseth hearing, Vikings’ loss
Let’s just scrap “the aisle” altogether.
•••
A front-page photo of the chamber of the Minnesota House on Jan. 15, with the Republican side fully seated and a vacant DFL side, starkly illustrates the partisan polarization so rampant in our country (“House GOP moves forward in defiance of DFL’s boycott”). Finding ways to have meaningful and constructive dialogue is a much-needed first step, and organizations like Braver Angels are equipping Americans across the political spectrum to work together and demand the same of politicians from both parties (braverangels.org). Why don’t we start with blue and red legislators simply sitting next to each other? It can’t hurt, and might just prompt curiosity and conversation.
Susan Gunderson Raether, St. Louis Park
•••
We’ve seen at the national level how Democrats react when they cannot have their way. Today, we witnessed the extension of this reaction to the state level. House Democrats took their toys and went home because Republicans were in the majority. They shut down state government! Isn’t this what Democrats are always complaining about concerning Republicans? On Tuesday, true Democrat colors were exposed. They should be docked in pay for each day they are out.
Richard Burton, Ramsey
•••
After reading various articles and differing views on the election in House District 54A, I do have a question. The argument for having a new election is because 20 voters were disenfranchised. That is a fair point. But what about those voters on Nov. 5 who will have died since that election? They do not have the option of recasting their ballot. Won’t their votes be disenfranchised? I’m going to make a guess and say that there will be more than 20 who have since passed away. Plus, there is the issue of newly eligible voters. There will be a fair share of those also, I hope. But why do they get a say in this Legislature when their associates in all the other districts have to wait until 2026? A mistake was made in District 54A and it was caught — good. Unfortunately, there will always be mistakes that will benefit one side or the other. In the past, it was noted, hopefully fixed and then life moved on. Move on and get to work.
Brian Hubbard, Rosemount
•••
Stop! Enough now. Don’t make me stop the car! Minnesota is not your personal playground. Both parties need to get to work, compromise, reach across the aisle and start working for the people you were elected to serve. You are embarrassing yourselves. Maybe Minnesota should become a part of Canada and the legislators can all get new jobs. Try applying at a nursing home. I hear they are taking applications.
Ruby Nagel, Henderson, Minn.
•••
Would someone kindly explain to me how an entire political party not showing up for work is in the best interest of the 5.7 million residents of Minnesota? Please grow up and do the jobs you were elected to do: Represent all of Minnesota. The partisan finger-pointing is beyond nauseating.
I don’t know about you, but my confidence at the national level is long gone. My confidence in the state is not far behind.
Rick Brausen, Hopkins
HEGSETH HEARING
We don’t claim him
It was very disappointing to see former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman provide Capitol Hill guidance and support to Pete Hegseth during the latter’s bid to become Secretary of Defense (“Hegseth emerges from hearing with Republican support intact,” front page, Jan. 15). Coleman introduced Hegseth to the congressional committee charged with Hegseth’s hearing and, unfortunately, introduced Hegseth as a “son of Minnesota.” True, Hegseth was born and raised here and has deep ties. But there is nothing in Hegseth’s personal background that aligns with Minnesota’s values, especially in his treatment of women. Alluding to this, Coleman said of Hegseth, “He has struggled and he has overcome great personal challenges. Please don’t give in to the cynical notion that people can’t change.”
Coleman has a certain amount of personal integrity and gravitas, and there’s no doubt his strategy involved hoping some of this would brush off on to Hegseth and make a positive impression on the committee members. Once a member of the club, always a member of the club. But what was it that Coleman learned that convinced him that Hegseth had changed? No such information was revealed. Hegseth has never acknowledged the pain he has caused the women in his life (see his mother’s scathing email to him in 2018 on this topic). Coleman’s statement about Hegseth having changed must have been aspirational. But in the end, both Coleman and Hegseth just look asinine. Minnesota has done and can do much better for its sons and daughters than Pete Hegseth.
Phillip Trobaugh, St. Paul
•••
Former Sen. Coleman cannot live up to our Minnesota statesmen/women’s reputations. Leading the parade to get Hegseth nominated as defense secretary of the U.S. is too much. He evidently needs the national attention and Donald Trump’s praise as he pitifully pushes for the endorsement of a totally unqualified candidate for one of the most important positions in our national government, Minnesotan or no.
So much for Minnesota’s outstanding congressional reputations. Coleman has put pandering to an administration he previously considered unqualified above the U.S. Constitution and his countrymen and women who will suffer the results if the reckless and unqualified Hegseth appointment is made.
Romell White, Minneapolis
•••
I wonder if people understand how vulnerable our country will be during the first few months of the Trump presidency. Normally, new cabinet members and appointed officials are recognized as competent in the area to which they are appointed. Moreover, government is peopled by expert employees, knowledgeable in their field and well-attuned to the critical issues. But Trump is appointing people with little or no knowledge of their assignment and few recognized, relevant skills. In addition, the plan is to fire a large portion of the competent civil service workers who make government work and replace them with sycophants whose major qualification is loyalty to Trump. The ensuing chaos will leave the country vulnerable in many areas. Let us hope no adversarial government or organization notices.
Robert Veitch, Richfield
VIKINGS’ LOSS
Cut Sam some slack
Most of this is not Sam Darnold’s fault. I blame this solely and entirely on his teammates. They are the ones who let us down, effective the moment they picked Darnold up in that locker room after beating the Packers for the second time. This was a watershed moment for what was an improbable and magical season. Emphasis on “water” — Darnold got doused. Bodysurfed. Serenaded. It felt like the journeyman quarterback’s delayed coming-out party. It was a total love fest. And it was absolutely the last thing in the world Darnold needed!
We’ve all been there. When for some unknown reason we exceed expectations to such an extraordinary level that even we can’t believe it. And we don’t question it. ‘Cause as soon as we question it, it is over. But we want it to last forever! Or at least long enough to sign that humongous contract everyone is suggesting you’re gonna get if you can just keep it together a little longer. So you ignore it, right? And you would prefer your teammates to ignore it. That would help. Like when you’re getting into the latter innings of a potential no-hitter. Don’t you get one whole end of the bench all to yourself?
I’ll just speak for myself when I say I too would have a tough time ignoring Justin Jefferson singing 50 Cent’s “Many Men” in my ear.
This is hardly Darnold’s fault. This one is on everyone in that locker room that didn’t leave him alone. And the poor guy — he couldn’t even get to fully savor what was likely the last celebration of its kind with him as the focal point:
“It was mayhem. I think I blacked out.”
Welcome back, Sam Darnold. It sure was fun while it lasted. Thank you.
Stephan Reynolds, Ephraim, Wis.
•••
Forty-eight years ago this month, eminent Strib columnist Jim Klobuchar published a book titled, “Will the Vikings ever win the Super Bowl?” Here’s my vote that Pat Reusse or Jim Souhan pen a sequel.
Tony Jones, Edina
Let’s just scrap “the aisle” altogether.