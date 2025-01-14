Senate confirmation hearing begins for Minnesota native Pete Hegseth

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Forest Lake native Pete Hegseth, will make his first and likely only appearance in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday before committee members decide whether to advance his confirmation to the full Senate.
He’s met with all of the Republican members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, but he’s likely to face tough questions from Democrats.
He's likely to face tough questions from Democrats, who have been pressing him for answers about controversial aspects of his past and have questioned whether the Fox News host is fit to oversee a department that employs 3.4 million service members and civil servants and operates an annual defense budget of $840 billion.
Ahead of the hearing, Hegseth met with all Republicans on the committee, several of whom staunchly support him, and most Senate Republicans.
“I think he’s a reformer. He’s a good fit for the position. I think that the Pentagon’s been saddled with ridiculous DEI politics and a lot of distractions. We need to get back to work,” committee member Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., who supports Hegseth’s nomination, told the Minnesota Star Tribune last week.
Trump has stood by Hegseth throughout the confirmation process and Norm Coleman, Minnesota’s last GOP senator, has been helping Hegseth navigate the Senate as his “sherpa."
But for most Democrats, it will be the first time they meet and question Hegseth. Some Democrats said last week that they have been unable to schedule meetings with him before the hearing, a claim Hegseth’s team denies. However, he’s set to meet with at least seven Senate Democrats a day after the hearing on Wednesday, an aide for Hegseth said.
Democrats have also expressed frustration that they’ve been unable to get key information about his background amid questions about whether he mismanaged a veterans group he once led, drank excessively and allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. Notably, they have been wanting to see what’s inside his FBI background report, which only the committee chair and ranking member get briefed on before the hearing. NBC News reports that Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., received the report late last Friday.
“We usually receive all this well before the hearing is scheduled and nominees, almost universally, meet with the senators from the committee that they’re going to be appearing before,” Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats, said last week.
A simple majority of Senate Armed Services Committee members are needed to approve Hegseth’s nomination before the full Senate would vote to confirm him but Republicans’ majority on the panel will give him an edge.
If Hegseth makes it out of the committee, it would take only four Republican senators voting against him to sink his confirmation. And not all Senate Republicans have said whether they will vote to confirm him.
Ahead of the hearing, nearly all of Minnesota’s four Republicans in Congress have said they support Hegseth, with the exception of Rep. Brad Finstad, Minnesota’s only member on the House Armed Services Committee. Finstad has repeatedly avoided weighing in on Hegseth and has not said anything publicly about him.
“He’s exactly what the Department of Defense needs,” Rep. Tom Emmer, Minnesota’s highest ranking Republican member of Congress, said of Hegseth in a brief interview in early December. “He’s perfect, turning back [soldiers] into warriors instead of this woke garbage that’s happened under the Biden-Harris administration.”
Emmer also predicted Hegseth’s “record” and “what he offers and who he is” will close the deal on his confirmation.
