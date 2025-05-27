Rays host the Twins on 6-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (29-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-26, second in the AL East)
Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.68 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -123, Rays +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.
Tampa Bay is 27-26 overall and 17-18 at home. The Rays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.
Minnesota is 11-16 on the road and 29-24 overall. The Twins have a 20-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.