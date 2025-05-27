Sports

Rays host the Twins on 6-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (29-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-26, second in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 8:03AM

Minnesota Twins (29-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-26, second in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.68 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -123, Rays +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Tampa Bay is 27-26 overall and 17-18 at home. The Rays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Minnesota is 11-16 on the road and 29-24 overall. The Twins have a 20-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aranda has a .302 batting average to lead the Rays, and has nine doubles and seven home runs. Chandler Simpson is 12 for 34 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has six doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .247 for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 13 for 31 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Twins: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (groin), Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Rays host the Twins on 6-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (29-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-26, second in the AL East)

Sports

Red Sox bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Sports

4 Liverpool fans seriously hurt when car plowed into a crowd. The suspect acted alone, police say