RandBall: Playoff projections like the Twins and Wolves more than some fans do

Basketball Reference gives the Timberwolves a 57% chance of finishing as a top-six seed in the Western Conference this season, suggesting that an average simulation will put the Wolves at 46-36 by the end of the year (which would require them to go 19-13 the rest of the way). That would allow the Wolves to avoid the play-in round; factoring in the chance to be a No. 7 or 8 seed, which would mean advancing via the play-in, Basketball Reference gives Minnesota an 86% chance to make the playoffs.