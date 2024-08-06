There’s a change happening in how Americans view the economy that goes beyond their anger about inflation.
A consensus seems to be forming that it really is time to constrain the excesses of the free market. Just look at social media to understand the economic angst; you’ll see plenty of memes flying around showing the difficulty young adults have compared to previous generations with buying houses, cars and child care.
Republicans and Democrats both see it. One reason Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday chose Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate is because his economic policies have been aimed at workers and families more than at business. They include free lunches for all public school kids and a child tax credit.
That’s also where former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has been pushing the Republicans.
“The ideal outcome for the country is if both the Republican and Democratic parties are genuinely competing for working class votes on policy grounds,” Chris Griswold, policy director of American Compass, told me in a conversation before Harris made her choice.
Formed in 2020, American Compass is small think tank in Washington that influenced several important right-wing politicians, including Vance, to focus on workers and families.