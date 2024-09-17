Railroads and regulators must address the dangers of long trains, report says

The number of derailments in the U.S. has held steady at more than 1,000 a year, or more than three a day, even as rail traffic decreased. Railroads say two-thirds of those are minor. Derailments have gotten increased attention since a disastrous one in East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023 in which hazardous chemicals leaked and burned for days. That Norfolk Southern train had more than 149 cars and was 9,300 -feet-long. (1.76 miles long) But the National Transportation Safety Board determined that derailment was caused by an overheating bearing that wasn't caught in time by trackside sensors — not its length.