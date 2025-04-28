Asian shares inch higher as uncertainty over US tariffs persists

HONG KONG — Asian markets inched higher in cautious trading on Monday as investors watched to see what may come of negotiations over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
U.S. futures fell and oil prices were little changed.
Shares in China fell despite more efforts by Beijing to boost the economy, as uncertainty persisted over the status of any talks between Washington and Beijing.
The president says he's actively negotiating with the Chinese government on tariffs — while the Chinese and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have said talks have yet to start.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher to 21,995.82 while the Shanghai Composite Index was nearly unchanged at 3,294.02.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.4% to 35,863.60 and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.1% to 2,5549.19.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 8,028.20. Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.6%
On Friday, Big Tech stocks helped Wall Street close a winning, roller-coaster week, one that saw markets swing from fear to relief and back to caution because of Trump's trade war.