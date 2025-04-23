Vineyards in NY wine country push sustainability as they adapt to climate change

PENN YAN, N.Y. — A decade ago, Scott Osborn would have eagerly told prospective vineyard owners looking to join the wine industry to ''jump into it.''
Now, his message is different.
''You're crazy,'' said Osborn, who owns Fox Run Vineyards, a sprawling 50-acre (20-hectare) farm on Seneca Lake, the largest of New York's Finger Lakes.
It's becoming riskier to grow grapes in the state's prominent winemaking region. Harvests like Osborn's are increasingly endangered by unpredictable weather from climate change. Attitudes on wine are shifting. Political tensions, such as tariffs amid President Donald Trump's trade wars and the administration's rollback of environmental policies, are also looming problems.
Despite the challenges, however, many winegrowers are embracing sustainable practices, wanting to be part of the solution to global warming while hoping they can adapt to changing times.
