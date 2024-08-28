Quick pickling captures summer in jar

The method is flexible and forgiving, open to substitutions based on your tastes and whatever you happen to have on hand. It’s a relaxed and intuitive approach to stocking the refrigerator with the bright, pretty pickles for gifting friends — and yourself. (Do note that these are not the pickles to keep in the cupboard. Store them in the refrigerator and enjoy them without delay.) It’s fun to mix and match the spices and vinegars to suit your tastes and whatever you have in the pantry. All you need are a few jars, a few essential ingredients and a few tips.