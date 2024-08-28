I’m not a patient cook, so traditional pickling is off the table. Too much is involved — boiling the water, sterilizing the jars, finding the right tongs — and there’s anxiety over whether or not the lid has properly sealed.
Quick pickling captures summer in jar
Extend the best of summer’s produce with this simple process.
Then I stumbled across several easy and extremely fast recipes for small-batch condiments that take just a few minutes to put up and are ready to eat within a day.
It’s the best method for dispatching our glorious seasonal bounty. If you’re like me, I return from the farmers market with an abundance of carrots, peppers, green beans and garlic. Quick pickling transforms these delicious fresh ingredients into brilliant condiments. No simmering, no water baths; no need to sweat all day over a hot stove.
The method is flexible and forgiving, open to substitutions based on your tastes and whatever you happen to have on hand. It’s a relaxed and intuitive approach to stocking the refrigerator with the bright, pretty pickles for gifting friends — and yourself. (Do note that these are not the pickles to keep in the cupboard. Store them in the refrigerator and enjoy them without delay.) It’s fun to mix and match the spices and vinegars to suit your tastes and whatever you have in the pantry. All you need are a few jars, a few essential ingredients and a few tips.
Salt: Avoid table salt; it contains iodine or anti-caking agents that can make the pickles bitter and murky. Sea salt has minerals that, while great for cooking, also can cloud the pickle brine. (Save the pricey mineral salt for seasoning.) Kosher salt is the purest and best choice.
Vinegar: Vinegar, the acid that preserves the vegetables, prevents harmful bacteria from destroying the batch. Stay away from dark colored vinegars like balsamic and malt, as they give pickles a muddy hue. White vinegars are interchangeable, so use the ones you like. Apple cider vinegar is harsh, best for stronger tasting vegetables that it won’t overwhelm, such as cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower; rice wine vinegar is milder, better suited to the more delicate tastes of beans, bell peppers and cucumbers. White wine and champagne vinegar falls somewhere between the first two; it’s especially nice with carrots, beets, etc.
Spices: As with everything, the fresher the spices, the more distinct the taste and the more flavorful the pickles will be. Most of these spices you probably have on hand: peppercorns, mustard seeds, bay leaves, coriander seeds, celery seeds, cumin seeds, allspice, red pepper flakes. Try adding a few fresh flavors to your jars — ginger, dill, lemongrass, jalapeño peppers and savory herbs such as parsley, dill, thyme, rosemary.
Vegetables: Be sure to use the freshest seasonal vegetables, choosing the slender vegetables when possible. If you’re mixing vegetables, cut them to be the same size.
What a delight to open the refrigerator and find a few jars filled with personalized condiments. Quick pickling in small quantities makes them special. These ready-to-go fresh pickles taste like a cross between a mild pickle and a tangy salad. They’re not precooked, so they hold their crunch and bright flavor. Why wait? Go pickle!
Any Vegetable Pickle
Makes 2 pint jars.
Choose firm, unblemished, colorful vegetables. Scrub and cut them into similar sizes before putting them in the jar. From Beth Dooley.
- 1 c. water
- 1 c. rice wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp. white sugar
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt
- 15 black peppercorns
- 1 tbsp. whole spices (single or a mix of coriander, mustard, cumin)
- 1 jalapeño chile, green or red, cut into strips
- 1 lb. fresh vegetables (single or a mix of carrots, broccoli, garlic, green beans)
Directions
In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Remove from the stove and stir in the vinegar, sugar, salt and spices until the sugar and salt have dissolved.
Place the peppers and the vegetables into glass jars or one large jar and pour the vinegar mixture over them. (Depending on the size of the container, you may need another batch of brine.) Allow the vegetables to cool to room temperature, then cover and store in the refrigerator overnight or up to 10 days.
Quick Pickled Garlic
Makes about 1 cup.
This method tempers garlic’s heat and bite. From Beth Dooley.
- ½ c. white wine vinegar
- ½ c. water
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 2 to 4 sprigs fresh parsley
- ½ tsp. red pepper flakes
- About 15 to 20 garlic cloves, peeled
Directions
In a small saucepan set over high heat, bring the vinegar and water to a boil. Remove and add in the salt, sugar, parsley and pepper flakes, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.
Put the garlic into a Mason jar, then pour in the brine. Allow to cool to room temperature, then cover and store in the refrigerator overnight or up to 10 days.
Quick Salads with Quick Pickled Vegetables
Serves 4.
Quick pickles inspire quick salads. This summery tossup relies on quick pickles made a day or two ahead. From Beth Dooley.
- 1 c. drained, chopped pickled vegetables
- 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½-in. pieces
- ½ c. cooked corn kernels
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 8 to 10 c. torn lettuce leaves
- ¼ c. chopped basil
- ¼ c. chopped parsley
- ¼ c. crumbled feta cheese, optional
Directions
In a medium bowl, toss together the pickled vegetables with the bell pepper and corn, then add the olive oil, salt and pepper, to taste.
Arrange the lettuce on individual salad plates or one large platter. Pile the vegetables, basil and parsley on the lettuce leaves and sprinkle with the feta cheese, if using.
Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.
Extend the best of summer’s produce with this simple process.