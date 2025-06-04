Meet the budding indie-pop singer who moved to Minneapolis after gaining stardom

It’s only a coincidence Samia moved to Minnesota and then issued a hit single about cows. But it’s one of many ways the rising indie-pop star seems to be fitting right in here.
“It’s my favorite place I’ve ever lived,” the new Minneapolis resident cheerfully declared.
Samia’s arrival in the Twin Cities music scene bucks the usual trend: The 28-year-old singer/songwriter moved to town after she had already generated a buzz, instead of leaving as soon as her music career gained traction. Ironically, she grew up in cities people head to looking for stardom, Los Angeles and New York, with a highly recognizable Hollywood actress for a mom.
Talking via a Zoom video call last week from Portland, Maine — the opening city on a tour that brings her back to Minneapolis for a First Avenue gig Friday — Samia Najimy Finnerty was happy to discuss her favorite spots and people in Minnesota. First, though, she had some explaining to do about the origins of her new and rather unexpectedly themed hit, “Bovine Excision.”
“I’d been drawn to this cattle mutilation phenomenon for a long time,” she said.
Say what?
“Farmers since the ’70s have been finding their cows dead in the fields, drained of blood and mutilated with surgical precision, all inexplicably,” Samia explained.
She went on to recount how she first heard about these unexplained mysteries about seven years ago on a date with a guy who was heavily into conspiracy theories about aliens. The guy didn’t last, but she said, “The stories stuck.”