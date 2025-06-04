The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: The second annual Breakaway Festival is packed with EDM acts including Tiesto, John Summit, Alison Wonderland and Cassian outside the pro soccer stadium (3-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Allianz Field $134 and up); Shaw’s Music & SummerSlam Tent Party features PopBang on Friday and Self-Titled on Saturday with pro wrestling at 2 p.m. Sunday (6:30 p.m. Shaw’s, $5 for music, $15 for wrestling); Chicago’s Lil Ed & Imperials, 2024 inductees in the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame, are back with their bottleneck boogie (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35.77 and up); some of the regular players from Lee’s Liquor Lounge’s heyday are teaming up for a tribute of sorts to the bar and its late owner Louie Sirian, including Anchorhead, the Vibro Champs, El Drifte and Lazy Ike (8:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $15-$20); young local punk revivalists Vial take on the Under the Canopy outdoor series with Rat Bath (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $22-$27); San Diego’s emo-y thrashers Pierce the Veil are promising songs from all five of their albums on their current I Can’t Hear You Tour, also featuring Sleeping With Sirens (7 p.m. the Armory, resale tickets only).