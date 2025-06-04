The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, June 5
Thee Sacred Souls
Signed by Dap Kings leader Bosco Mann to Daptone Records, this San Diego retro soul trio stepped into the limelight a couple of years ago with appearances on several TV talk shows and NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series, as well as opening for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis. Last fall’s sophomore album “Got a Story to Tell” is a smoothly soulful collection of originals with nods to vintage Motown and Philly soul, with touches of Latin soul. Josh Lane’s elastic tenor vocals are irresistible for lovers of throwback R&B, best showcased on the breezy groover “Live for You,” which the Current has been spinning. (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $47.06 and up, axs.com)
Also: An early Prince associate who’s been a longtime keyboardist for the Commodores, Pierre Lewis is back home to perform with Burning Blue Rain (7 p.m. Cabooze, $15-$20); a warm-up of sorts to this weekend’s Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest, the TC Gumbo Jam will feature New Orleans-style grooves with Eddie Christmas, Nicholas David, Demitrius Rallis and more (8 p.m., Zen Arcade at Hook & Ladder, $17); local song pickers Molly Maher, Molly Dean and the Scarlett Goodbye are playing a special patio gig outside Icehouse (6:30 p.m., $20).
Friday, June 6
Prince Celebration 2025
For the first time, Paisley Park is selling one-night tickets during its annual Celebration. In saluting all things 1985, the concert lineup includes the Family, Morris Day & the Time and Jesse Johnson. The Prince-produced Family, featuring vocalists St. Paul Peterson and Susannah Melvoin, played only one concert (at First Avenue, of course) in 1985 before breaking up, but they’ll reunite for “Mutiny,” “High Fashion” and “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Day is back at Celebration with “Cool,” “The Walk” and other favorites while Johnson, an underappreciated guitar monster, dips into his solo catalog (“Crazay,” “Be Your Man”) and perhaps a Time tune. Day told the Star Tribune that there’s a possibility of Johnson sitting in with the Time. Also appearing are newcomers Jada Nikole and Johnny Venus. (7 p.m. Fri., Paisley Park, Audubon 7801 Road, Chanhassen, $109.75, paisleypark.com, no on-site parking available)
Samia
The “Honey” hitmaker doesn’t sound so sweet anymore. With her new single about cattle mutilation leading the way, “Bovine Excision,” 28-year-old Los Angeles native Samia Najimy Finnerty has found a way to cut the bone lyrically while still keeping a soft and poetic tone on her third album, “Bloodless.” The record was largely recorded in Minneapolis with Hippo Campus’ Jake Luppen and his cohort Caleb Wright as co-producers. That work led to the singer actually moving to the Twin Cities over the winter. So she’s wrapping the first leg of her tour with what’s now a hometown gig featuring her close friend Raffaella as an opener with Ava Levy. Look for an interview with Samia online Thursday. (6:45 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $26, all ages, axs.com)
Also: The second annual Breakaway Festival is packed with EDM acts including Tiesto, John Summit, Alison Wonderland and Cassian outside the pro soccer stadium (3-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Allianz Field $134 and up); Shaw’s Music & SummerSlam Tent Party features PopBang on Friday and Self-Titled on Saturday with pro wrestling at 2 p.m. Sunday (6:30 p.m. Shaw’s, $5 for music, $15 for wrestling); Chicago’s Lil Ed & Imperials, 2024 inductees in the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame, are back with their bottleneck boogie (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35.77 and up); some of the regular players from Lee’s Liquor Lounge’s heyday are teaming up for a tribute of sorts to the bar and its late owner Louie Sirian, including Anchorhead, the Vibro Champs, El Drifte and Lazy Ike (8:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $15-$20); young local punk revivalists Vial take on the Under the Canopy outdoor series with Rat Bath (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $22-$27); San Diego’s emo-y thrashers Pierce the Veil are promising songs from all five of their albums on their current I Can’t Hear You Tour, also featuring Sleeping With Sirens (7 p.m. the Armory, resale tickets only).
Saturday, June 7
Surly’s 19th Anniversary
The biggest brewery in Minneapolis has put together one of the best free, one-day live music lineups of summer for its birthday bash. Enduring dance-rock heroes the Suburbs will top off the party with a 6:15 p.m. set time after spiritedly celebrating their late co-leader Beej Chaney at First Ave in April. Before them comes another high-grooving local unit, Solid Gold, which is prepping a long-awaited new album, along with Gramma’s Boyfriend, singer/songwriter Haley’s freak-funny punk unit featuring the Suburbs’ Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitar. Unstable Shapes and the Dalmatian Club are worthy newcomers to open. DJ Jake Rudh will spin late. (2-9 p.m. Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., free, surlybrewing.com)
Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest XII
For the first time since the COVID pandemic, one of Minneapolis’ coolest little music fests is back to its block party format, stretched out on five stages between the Hook & Ladder and Arbeiter Brewing Co. Late fest founder Chris Johnson will be honored with appearances by Mississippi-based artists he championed, including Cedric and Kent Burnside, Lightnin’ Malcolm and the Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band. Other regular visitors the Peterson Brothers, Left Lane Cruiser and the Flood Brothers will join local blues and roots acts such as Cornbread Harris, Corey Medina & Brothers, the Foxgloves, Buffalo Weavers and Mike Munson. An art show, market and food trucks will be thrown in, too. (2-11 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $40-$60, thehookmpls.com)
Exultate
This local group specializes in what could be called small-scale epics, works for choir, chamber orchestra and vocal soloists that don’t necessarily fill a stage with musicians, but fill your heart with a sense of profound majesty. Its interpretations of J.S. Bach’s music have caught the attention of the world’s largest Bachfest, held in the composer’s longtime home base of Leipzig, Germany. They’ll perform at Bach’s old church in June, but not before a pair of bon voyage concerts. (7 p.m. Sat., Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Road, Edina; 4 p.m. Sun., Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, 5011 31st Av. S., Mpls., $10-$35, exultate.org)