$200M acquisition by Minneapolis company will help it aid other firms make deals

A $200 million acquisition by a Minneapolis-based company will likely help mergers and acquisitions for other firms as activity rebounds.
The move is part of a $500 million investment by the largest shareholder of the technology company, Datasite.
Concerns over tariffs and the overall economic uncertainty this year has put a damper on M&A deal activity.
Economists had been bullish about M&A this year as President Donald Trump took office. However, as Trump announced his tariff plan and the economy overall was uncertain, the deals have not yet come.
Deals fell in April to the lowest level in more than 20 years, according to data compiled by Dealogic for Reuters.
Yet many advisers have said their clients are ready to make some acquisitions when the economy settles.
Datasite’s latest acquisition will allow the company to expand its services once activity picks up.
Datasite acquired New York-based Grata, a software company powered by AI that provides private market companies with business intelligence and information needed to make mergers and acquisitions.