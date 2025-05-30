Sunday supper: Pasta with Radicchio, Walnuts and Black Pepper

From “Milk Street Backroads,” by Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch, who write: “In Venice, where radicchio is much loved, home cook Francesco Bernardi taught us his recipe for this simple yet delicious and elegant dish, Pasta con Radicchio, Noci e Pepe Nero. Chopped radicchio is browned in garlic-infused olive oil, its flavor becoming rich and complex and its texture softening slightly. The layers of pleasantly bitter notes — from the radicchio and the toasted walnuts — are perfectly balanced by the nuttiness and umami of Parmesan, the bright tang of lemon juice and the pungency of black pepper.” (Voracious, 2025).