Paynesville man who died during encounter with officers ID’d as retired state trooper

Larry D. Alstead, 80, sustained multiple gunshot injuries but died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 10:12PM
A Stearns County Sheriff's Office squad shown in March 2024. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State investigators identified the Paynesville, Minn., man involved in a police shooting at his home Monday as a former longtime state trooper.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined Larry D. Alstead, 80, sustained multiple gunshot injuries in the incident but died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a release Wednesday.

According to a story from the Paynesville newspaper from 1999, Alstead retired that year after serving 32 years as a trooper for the Minnesota State Patrol.

The BCA also identified the Stearns County deputy who discharged his firearm as Sgt. Paul Orvis, who has 23 years of law enforcement experience. He has been placed on critical incident leave.

According to the preliminary investigation, Stearns County deputies and police from Paynesville and Cold Spring responded to a report of domestic assault at a home on the 600 block of Stearns Avenue in Paynesville just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers made contact with a woman who had visible injuries; she told officers Alstead assaulted her and that he was locked in the basement with a handgun, the BCA release said.

Officers attempted to arrest Alstead “when he appeared at the bottom of the stairs with a handgun,” the release says. Orvis fired his weapon twice and Alstead fired a single self-inflicted gunshot, according to the BCA.

Officers rendered medical aid at the scene, but Alstead died there.

Investigators recovered a handgun and casings at the scene. The officers and deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident.

When the BCA’s investigation is complete, it will present its findings to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review.

The 1999 Paynesville story says Alstead grew up near Evansville, Minn., and served in the U.S. Navy. As a trooper, he was stationed in Paynesville for three decades.

