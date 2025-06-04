Old School Jewish Matchmakers offer timeless perspective on dating

The dating scene for seniors isn’t always as glowing as it’s portrayed on reality TV. Between the catfishers and the two-timers, one older dater described her prospects as less “Golden Bachelor” and more “like panning for gold in a sewer.” Knowing how seniors can struggle to connect online, friends Freddie Weisberg and Char Cohodes launched Old School Jewish Matchmaking, a pro-bono dating service for Minnesota Jewish singles 65-plus.
Supported by the nonprofit news and networking group TC Jewfolk, the duo has been handpicking pairings since Valentine’s Day. They share what they’ve learned about senior daters’ desires and dealbreakers. And why matchmaking is not for the faint of heart.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How did you get the idea to do matchmaking for seniors?
FW: After my mom passed away, within a pretty short time, my father’s brother fixed him up with a blind date, who became the second love of his life. I thought about how wonderful it was that he met this person. And I don’t know how he would have met anyone otherwise, because we wouldn’t have had him doing online dating. He had an AOL mail account, so that tells you something right there.
Q: You’re building on a long tradition in the Jewish community, sticking with an approach that relies on intuition vs. algorithms.
CC: This is the last generation that won’t have complete computer literacy, that won’t completely understand how to connect electronically.
Q: And you personally vet potential partners.