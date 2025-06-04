3 recipes to make with your haul from local farmers markets

The beauty of summer cooking is that meals come together quickly. Toss your choice of meat on the grill and supper’s ready. Cook up a batch of pasta and you’ll have the base for a week of lunches. And a trip to the farmers market not only fills in the gaps, but opens the door to new culinary combinations. These three recipes highlight the best of farmers market finds, and can be adjusted to individual tastes and to what’s in season.
Lighter Brighter Classic Broccoli Salad
Serves 4 to 6.
Most Southern picnic salads are lush with creamy dressings and finished with bacon and cheese. Here, a bold vinaigrette is sparked with tart-sweet dried cranberries. Feel free to toss other green veggies in with the broccoli — spinach, kale, chard. Do make this ahead so the bold flavors have time to marry. From Beth Dooley.
For the dressing:
- ½ c. dried cranberries
- ¼ c. chopped red onion
- 2 tbsp. orange juice or water
- ¼ c. apple cider vinegar
- 3 tbsp. honey
- 2 tsp. coarse mustard
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 3 tbsp. neutral oil, such as avocado, sesame, rice bran
For the salad:
- 2 lb. broccoli, about 2 heads
- 2 green onions, trimmed and sliced
- ¼ c. dried cranberries
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ½ c. toasted unsalted pepitas, for serving
Directions
To prepare the dressing: Put the dried cranberries and onion in a small bowl and stir in the orange juice, vinegar, honey, mustard and salt and pepper. Allow the ingredients to marinate for 10 minutes. Whisk in the oil. Set dressing aside.
To prepare the salad: Separate the broccoli florets and then peel away the woody exterior of the stalks and cut into ¼-inch pieces. Place the broccoli, onion and cranberries into a large bowl. Whisk the dressing and toss into the broccoli. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or overnight to allow the flavors to marry. Serve topped with the pepitas.