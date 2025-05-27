Let beans be the star of your summer salads

To cook the beans: 1 pound of beans will yield 4 cups, which is twice as much as needed for this recipe, so plan to store them. Put the beans into a pot and add enough water to cover them by 4 inches. Add ½ an onion, a large carrot, 1 fennel or celery stalk, bay leaf, a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Bring the pot to a boil, then reduce the heat. Simmer the beans uncovered until tender, about 1 hour (depending on their age). Turn off the heat and allow the beans to cool completely, then transfer the beans and the broth to a container and store in the refrigerator for up to four days, or freeze. Use the broth for soups, stews, sauces, etc.