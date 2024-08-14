Put more fight into stopping kids from getting hooked

Under the Tobacco Control Act (TCA), the FDA is responsible for regulating the e-cigarette market to protect public health. In 2020, the FDA required that all e-cigarette products apply for and receive regulatory approval to remain on the market. Any product without authorization is on the market illegally. To date, the agency has not authorized any e-cigarette products that are not tobacco- or menthol-flavored. This should mean fewer e-cigarettes being sold in U.S. stores. However, more than 5,800 unique disposable products are still being sold in numerous flavors and formulations — a 1,500% increase from early 2020.