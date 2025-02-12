Rash: Protect consumers by preserving the CFPB

In fact, the bureau says it’s stepped in to claw back nearly $21 billion on behalf of wronged consumers. But the agency has long been fought by financial institutions. And now, by the Trump administration. Which, in action akin to the lightning (and likely illegal) dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has frozen the bureau’s work by actions from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as well as the Office of Management and Budget, whose recently confirmed leader, Russell Vought, was one of the architects of “Project 2025,” the controversial governing blueprint President Donald Trump disavowed on the campaign trail but seems to now be implementing from the White House.