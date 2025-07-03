Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Massive dinner party on Nicollet Mall to span 7 blocks, feed 2,000

Jeers to the revolving nameplates on big buildings. It’s hard to get used to a new name for an old place. I always struggled with the spelling of the Xcel Energy Center, especially because it abuts the portmanteau that is the RiverCentre with the transposed E and R. In conversations, it was enough to call the Xcel Energy Center “the X.” Now we’ve got to get used to Grand Casino Arena and that’s going to take effort. Will it become the “G.C.?” I doubt the sponsors would like that. At least in Minneapolis, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome had been reduced to rubble before U.S. Bank Stadium went up and got the new name. There’s no time to waste adjusting to this name change in St. Paul as the newly announced owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx say they want a brand-new arena that most likely won’t be named Target Center Part 2.