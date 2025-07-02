Rash: 20,000 kids have been abducted from Ukraine. These Midwest senators want to find them.

Speaking from besieged Kyiv, Fricker said that “every part of their childhood has been impacted by the war, from losing friends, from youth losing relatives. We did a survey that showed one in five had lost a family member or close friend during the war.” That “sense of security, stability, is just not there, and children are really longing for that peace. And let’s not forget that children in the east of the country have lived through 11 years of war since 2014.”