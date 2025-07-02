Rash: 20,000 kids have been abducted from Ukraine. These Midwest senators want to find them.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The June 5 domestic news narrative was dominated by a juvenile online fight between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Overlooked that day, however, was an analogy about children Trump used to explain Ukraine and Russia to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
“Sometimes,” Trump said amid an Oval Office meeting, “you see two young children fighting like crazy. They hate each other, and they’re fighting in a park, and you try to pull them apart. They don’t want to be pulled. Sometimes you’re better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart.”
Children are indeed central to the tragedy in Ukraine. But it’s not a playground scuffle. It’s a killing field, with Russia indiscriminately killing and maiming more than 2,700 Ukrainian kids since its full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to UNICEF. And it’s not abating: April’s carnage — 19 kids killed and 78 injured — was the worse month since June 2022, and on June 18 Russia struck multiple cities in its biggest attack this year.
Since 2022, more than 1,700 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged, resulting in a third of the country’s kids losing years of schooling. And beyond the threat of drone and missile strikes are mines and explosive remnants of war, which UNICEF says are “a direct threat to children’s lives and impacts access to schools and services children rely on, as well as livelihoods and reconstruction efforts.”
Overall, there are 3.7 million Ukrainians internally displaced and 6.9 million displaced in a diaspora that includes a cohort in Minnesota. The number of children remaining in Ukraine is estimated to be 5 million, down from a prewar total of 7.3 million.
Among the worst of the numbing numbers is 20,000: the estimate of Ukrainian kids abducted by Russia, which often erases not just their family bonds but their national identity.