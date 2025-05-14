Rash: ‘Between both worlds,’ Ukrainians in Minnesota contribute to each

In Ukraine, conversely, enduring allied aid is needed as a “shield for civilians,” said Tetiana Chukhniai, who came from Wisconsin to hear the consul general and confer with fellow Ukrainians. “I feel kind of ashamed I’m not there, but I feel responsibility for my little son — he’s 6 years old.” U.S. military support is essential, Chukhniai said. “Otherwise, if they would stop this, we would die. Simply our people would die out on the streets. If my dad would go buy bread, he couldn’t come back home because he would be dead; his head would be on one side of the street and his legs would be on another.”