Rash: ‘Between both worlds,’ Ukrainians in Minnesota contribute to each

On Thursday in Istanbul, presidents presiding over the first direct Russia-Ukraine talks since 2022 include Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s participation is uncertain, and just maybe America’s Donald Trump will detour from the Mideast in a bid for peace in Eastern Europe.
The words of these world leaders will matter to war-weary citizens in the region and beyond, including Minnesota and other heartland havens hosting displaced Ukrainians. Some of the displaced gathered at the Ukrainian American Community Center in northeast Minneapolis last week to hear from Serhiy Koledov, the consul general of Ukraine in Chicago.
While their stories were unique, they were united in appreciation of America, their desire to give back to the communities that took them in, and their warning that waning Western support would only embolden Russian revanchism.
“I’m proud of Ukrainians who live here,” Koledov said in an interview after speaking at a Global Minnesota event, whose capacity crowd reflected the reservoir of resolve many Minnesotans continue to have for the beleaguered country.
Ukrainians, continued Koledov, “are an integral part of Minnesota society” while concurrently backing their homeland.
Which makes it integral to continue this state’s strong support of local Ukrainians and by extension their homeland.