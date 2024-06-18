TYLER GUERIN

Mounds View • baseball

Guerin can defeat you with his bat and his arm, and he'll do that for his team, not for himself.

Guerin, committed to Iowa for college baseball, is driven by team success. Guerin has helped the Mustangs (20-8) get within one win of the third state championship in program history, to go with back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. They will face East Ridge in the Class 4A final Friday at Target Field.

Guerin blasted a grand slam to right field and out of the stadium at CHS Field in St. Paul, walked twice while being pitched around and scored two runs in an 11-1 five-inning victory over Minnetonka in the quarterfinals.

"We really wanted to beat Minnetonka," Guerin said, referencing the Skippers' 4-3 victory over Mounds View in the quarterfinals of the 2023 state tournament. "That was a revenge game."

Guerin came back the next day to pick up the win on the mound in a 5-4, eight-inning triumph over previously unbeaten Wayzata, ranked No. 1 by the coaches association. He struck out six while throwing 104 pitches and delivered a key run-scoring singles in the extra inning.

"We wanted to ruin their perfect season," Guerin said. "We wish we could have done it in a championship game, but the semifinals will work."

The 6-7, 210-pound Guerin is hitting nearly .400 this season, and slightly higher for his career. He has been walked 20 times this year.

"His work ethic is why he rises up to the moment time and time again," Mustangs coach Nik Anderson said. "He knows he has something unique and refuses to squander it."

REESE McCAULEY

Simley • golf

McCauley, committed to the Gophers, shot a 1-under-par 71 in the final round of the Class 3A individual state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club and finished third. "Humility is something I have learned," McCauley said after the tournament. "I feel that I have learned a lot on and off the course. You have to stay patient with it." It was the fourth consecutive top-three finish in the state tournament for the Ms. Minnesota Golf winner, an award presented to the top senior in the state. The Spartans senior also finished third in 2022 and was the medalist in 2021 and 2023.

JAKE RANTZ

Totino-Grace • baseball

A junior righthanded pitcher, Rantz threw a three-hit shutout against second-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret's in a 2-0 victory in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament, keeping hitters off balance by mixing his fastball and curveball. "Jake was in control the entire game," Eagles coach Mike Smith said. "He is a control pitcher who likes to attack the zone and get ahead of hitters." Rantz threw only 76 pitches, giving up three singles, striking out two and walking one.

KATIE GRUBBS

Lakeville South • lacrosse

The senior midfielder scored three goals, helping the Cougars to their second state title in three years with a 12-8 victory over South Suburban Conference rival Prior Lake in the final. Grubbs, committed to Northern Michigan for college, had 12 goals in three state tournament games as Lakeville South completed a 19-0 season. "All year, we were just thinking about, 'This is our last game together, our last practice, last this, last that,' " Grubbs said. "But this game we just went into it like, 'We're going to make another state championship.' "

TORGER OHE

Edina • golf

Ohe had fallen to No. 8 in the state in the Minnesota Golf Association rankings. It provided extra incentive. A junior committed to the Gophers, he shot a 9-under-par 135 to win the Class 3A individual state tournament by three strokes at Bunker Hills Golf Club. He followed a an opening-round 67 with a 68. "His preparation is unmatched in what I've seen in any high school player, even any college player," Hornets assistant coach Riley Johnson said. "Not one moment is too big for him. He knew exactly what he needed to do. His execution was unmatched."

AVA HANNEMAN

Orono • golf

Hanneman shot a 3-under-par 69 on the final day of the Class 3A individual state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club and tied for third place. She climbed the leaderboard significantly after sharing 10th place with five other golfers after the opening round. A junior, she entered the event ranked fifth in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association. She finished fifth in the state tournament as a sophomore.

GUS BELL

Benilde-St. Margaret's • lacrosse

A senior, Bell was determined to make sure he graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret's with one more state championship. Bell had a hat trick in the first quarter en route to a six-goal game as the Red Knights (18-1) raced to a 5-1 lead in an 18-10 victory over defending state champion Lakeville North in the finals at Chaska High School. It was their third state championship in the past four years. Bell had 71 goals, finishing with 174 for his career, and 36 assists this season. He is headed to West Point and the Army.

