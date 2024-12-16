Prep Athletes of the Week: Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown honors family name with Nordic skiing success
Motivated by her sister, Bettendorf won her first race of the season by 30 seconds.
Proctor/Hermantown • Nordic skiing
Bettendorf is a familiar name on Nordic treks. Della is the most recent to carry on the family tradition.
A senior, she opened the season by winning the Proctor Invitational with a time of 12 minutes, 19 seconds over the 4.5-kilometer Spirit Mound course in Duluth. She won the event by 30 seconds.
“I was really happy with my first race,” Bettendorf said. “For me, it’s not about winning. I enjoy getting outside and having fun.”
That’s been difficult at times for Bettendorf.
“I have dealt with a lot of health setbacks,” said Bettendorf, who has been plagued by growth plate issues, stress reactions and pneumonia. “I’m thankful to be healthy. It’s a gift just to be able to race.”
Bettendorf opened the season rated sixth in the state by Skinnyski.com. She bested No. 8 Nadia Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall and No. 10 Anna-Britta Helmer in the initial race of the season. She finished ninth in the state meet a year ago, her second-highest finish in the meet.
Bettendorf has been motivated by her oldest sibling, Hannah, who finished as the runner-up in the state meet as well as at U.S. Junior Nationals. Della, who has made five consecutive appearances in the state meet, had her best finish, fifth, as a freshman.
“Hannah really inspired me. She has really motivated me,” said Della, fifth-oldest of 12 family members. “My early memories are on snow.”
She’d like to add to her snow memories at the state meet in February.
“I put a little pressure on myself, but it’s a good pressure,” Bettendorf said. “I want to do well at state and have a podium finish.”
Braden Blanchard
Rockford • basketball
Blanchard is making up for lost time. After missing more than half the season because of a broken arm a year ago, the 6-4 senior forward has come back with a vengeance. He has registered a double-double (points and rebounds) in each of the Rockets’ first four victories and is averaging 25.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. “Braden has started off aggressive and confident,” Rockford coach Mike Tauber said. “He’s a hard worker and very skilled with an ability to score in multiple ways. He’s a vocal leader who expects a lot of himself and his teammates.”
Alexis Erickson
Mankato East • hockey
“Lexi is a huge asset to our team and program,” Cougars coach Amber Prange said. That just might be an understatement. A sophomore forward, Erickson scored 11 goals and handed out 11 assists in a three-game stretch for the Cougars (8-3). “She’s the type of player who works hard at the rink and puts in extra reps at home,” Prange said. “She’s always smiling and is a friend to every player on our roster. Her commitment to her game does not go unnoticed by those around her.”
Evan McGuire
Mahtomedi • wrestling
A senior, McGuire recently took his 150th career victory and just kept going. The 215-pounder, who has raised his win total to 154, is rated No. 1 in his weight division in Class 2A by The Guillotine. He was the state tournament runner-up at 189 pounds last season. “His passion for wrestling has made him a student of the sport,” Zephyrs coach Matt Oswald said. “He works tirelessly at his technique, strength and conditioning. He is a captain and provides leadership by example for his teammates.”
Aneisha Scott
DeLaSalle • basketball
Scott, a senior, has been the Islanders’ floor general the past three seasons, directing them to a Class 3A state tournament runner-up finish last season. She scored a career-high 38 points with six rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 67-63 victory over St. Anthony. “Throughout my varsity career, I have always maintained my composure and found ways to contribute to the team in many ways during tight games and tough moments,” Scott said. DeLaSalle (4-2) is ranked fifth by Minnesota Basketball News.
Charlie Scanlon
Eastview • hockey
The sophomore goaltender turned aside all 37 shots he faced in a 1-0 shutout of Farmington in a South Suburban Conference matchup. He also stopped 41 shots in a 4-3 triumph over Chanhassen and 26 in a 2-1 victory over Eagan, helping Eastview start the season 4-4. “Charlie has had a great start to his high school career,” Eastview coach Aaron Fulton said. “He’s a tremendous athlete who is a fierce competitor with a calm and confident demeanor that has really shown in the early part of the season.”
Makenzie Carrier
Kasson-Mantorville • basketball
Carrier does a little bit of everything for the KoMets. The 5-7 senior guard had a double-double (15 points and 11 rebounds) to go along with a season-high seven steals and three assists in a 55-38 triumph over Faribault. She later turned in a 23-point, nine-rebound, three-assist performance in a 63-42 victory over Cannon Falls. Carrier has scored between 23 and 29 points in five consecutive games and is averaging 23 per game this season.
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
