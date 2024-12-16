Prep Athletes of the Week: Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown honors family name with Nordic skiing success

Blanchard is making up for lost time. After missing more than half the season because of a broken arm a year ago, the 6-4 senior forward has come back with a vengeance. He has registered a double-double (points and rebounds) in each of the Rockets’ first four victories and is averaging 25.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. “Braden has started off aggressive and confident,” Rockford coach Mike Tauber said. “He’s a hard worker and very skilled with an ability to score in multiple ways. He’s a vocal leader who expects a lot of himself and his teammates.”