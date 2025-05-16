Pope Leo's fellow Augustinian brothers look forward to papacy marked by unity and focus on Jesus

GENAZZANO, Italy — A new photo of Leo XIV stands by frescoes representing past papal visits to a Virgin Mary icon in the Sanctuary of Our Mother of Good Counsel, commemorating where he prayed two days after being elected pope.
But the new pontiff is still ''Father Bob'' to the handful of Augustinian friars who serve in the basilica in a hilltop medieval village — and the tight-knit community of Augustinians worldwide. They knew Leo when he was their global leader, seminary teacher or simply fellow brother in black habits with thick belts and large hooded capes.
''With Father Robert, then Very Rev. Prior General, we have had to change the names, but Father Bob … we realize the person hasn't changed at all, it's still him,'' said the Rev. Alberto Giovannetti, 78. He was born in Genazzano in the wooded hills outside Rome and entered the seminary at age 11.
He remembers a day in 2001 when he was struggling with the responsibility of a new position and then-Prior General Prevost comforted him.
''He gave me courage, ‘Stay calm, the less adequate you feel, the more you're fit for it,' that was the meaning,'' Giovannetti said. ''I think it's what's guiding him now as well, that real humbleness that doesn't make you feel weak, but rather makes you feel not alone.''
St. Augustine and brotherly leadership
It's a style of brotherly leadership that was crucial to St. Augustine, who inspired the order that's found itself in an unusual spotlight ever since Leo's first public blessing from St. Peter's Basilica.
''He resolutely affirmed, ‘I'm a son of Augustine, I'm Augustinian,' and this filled us all with pride. We're feeling like the pope's friars,'' said the Rev. Pasquale Cormio, rector of Rome's Basilica of St. Augustine.